Bishop T.D. Jakes Dismisses Allegations Rooted In Alleged Diddy “Sex Parties”

TD Jakes and his representative address the allegations surrounding his parties with Diddy – without ruining Christmas!

Bishop T.D. Jakes, a prominent figure in the religious community, has firmly denied allegations circulated in viral videos linking him to adult “sex parties” allegedly hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. These videos, which have gained traction online, accuse Jakes of attending adult-themed parties allegedly organized by Combs.

In a Christmas Eve sermon before his church, he addressed the allegations briefly without say much more about them

“I can feel you. I can feel you. Relax … We’re not gonna let the devil take over our service. No, no, no, no, no. We’re gonna give God some praise and some honor and some glory, for this is the day that the Lord has made, we shall rejoice and be glad in it,” he stated. “I’m not going to let the rain stop me. I’m not going to let the weather stop me. And I’m sure not going to let the liars stop me.”

According to the allegations, many of which are sourceless, Combs and the respected spiritual leader were indelibly linked in the puported scandal. Jakes’s representatives took a staunch stance against the allegations.

Christian Post the accusations levied against the 66-year-old were “unequivocally false,” according to his representative.

Jordan A. Hora, executive director of public relations and communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Ministries and The Potter’s House said, “Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are “unequivocally false and baseless.” What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, ‘If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it.’”

This phenomenon was evident as various memes and distorted interpretations of Jakes’s statements rapidly spread online, leading even skeptics to engage with the unfounded content.

Further addressing the situation, Hora lamented the focus on these baseless allegations, pointing out the need for more constructive efforts towards global improvement. She reaffirmed Jakes’s commitment to his work, undeterred by the false and malicious narratives. Hora’s statement concluded by emphasizing the principles of compassion, service, and ministry that guide Jakes’s endeavors, reflecting a dedication to positive change and support for those in need or marginalized.