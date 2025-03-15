TDE President Punch Trolls Kanye West Over Criticism Of Playboi Carti’s Kendrick Lamar Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Freddie Gibbs also added his two cents on the matter.

Top Dog Entertainment President Punch has responded to Kanye West, slight of Kendrick Lamar over his appearance on Playboi Carti’s new album.

On Friday (March 14), Ye jumped on Twitter and began reacting to Carti’s MUSIC album bright and early in the morning around 8AM PST. Though he previously tweeted positive remarks praising the album and “This chorus” on songs such as “CRANK” he also shared some criticism about one of the three tracks Kendrick appears on. In particular, Ye appeared to use the sandwhich method, offering the good and the bad on top of each other in the critical tweet.

“I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC,” Kanye wrote in the judgmental remark before concluding, “HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM.”

It didn’t take Punch long to catch wind of Kanye’s shady comment about Kendrick, to which he responded by trolling the Chicago-bred lyricist.

“Aye…What’s up with this Kanye West n####,” Punch tweeted.

Freddie Gibbs also chimed in, appearing to catch a good laugh over the situation at Ye’s expense.

“Freddie what’s wrong with this n#### man! 😂😂😂,” Punch wrote, prompting Gibbs to respond, “If I speak they gon say I’m hatin lol.”

If I speak they gon say I’m hatin lol — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) March 14, 2025

A number of users also immediately pushed back on Ye’s criticism, including one who pointed out that he even had a hand in bringing to life one of the records Kendrick is featured on.

“YE he is on the song you produced,” the user replied in the thread of the tweet.

Another user dug up tweets from almost 10-years ago to the day, in which Kanye appears to be praising Kendrick’s music.

“Finally back in the studio starting my day by listening to Kendrick’s new album,” he wrote in part. “Thank you for the music and messaging!!!”

In another follow-up tweet, Ye added, “Kendrick is an inspiration thank you for the vibrations and the spirit, your meaning message and execution our gifts to the world.”

Kanye’s latest dig at Kendrick follows remarks he made last month, when he claimed he’s the only man capable of defeating Kendrick Lamar in a battle and claiming he is “the greatest that ever existed.”

“If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s really a difficult task,” he said. “But I’m a psycho genius, so…”