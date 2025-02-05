Kanye West Claims His “Psycho Genius” Can Defeat Kendrick Lamar 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West made some bold claims during a new interview, insisting he’s the only man capable of defeating Kendrick Lamar in a battle and claiming he is “the greatest that ever existed.”

During a conversation with Justin Laboy for “The Download,” the Yeezy founder addressed the battle between Drake and K. Dot, stating that the Compton native “killed my nemesis.”

He also spoke on Lamar saying: “F### the big three, n####, it’s just big me” on Future & Metro Boomin’s “Like That.”

“How would we let that idea pass?” West stated. “You know, I’m the greatest that ever existed and other people, you know, they shouldn’t feel that way ‘cuz I’m here.”

While West acknowledged that all rappers are naturally braggadocious, skill set plays a part.

Kanye West Says Rapping Against Kendrick Lamar Is “A Difficult Task”

“Every man, you know, is going to feel that they’re the number one in the game,” he added. “But there’s different techniques. Like if you rap against Kendrick you will lose. This man does this.”

West stated that while others are incapable of overcoming Lamar “no matter what,” he is the only man for the job.

“If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s really a difficult task,” West added. “But I’m a psycho genius, so…”

Furthermore, he warned not to rap against Kendrick Lamar “unless you’re a psycho genius like me.”

Drake returned to the big stage earlier this week, kicking off his Anita Max Win Tour in Perth, Australia.

He donned a bullet hole-ridden hoodie with smoke billowing from the back to enter the arena. The OVO honcho alluded to his battle with Lamar, telling the crowd, “Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere during his new interview, West conceded that while K. Dot “took him down for a little bit,” Drake will be back soon.

“Drake added something to the algorithm, to our frequency,” Ye explained. “He advanced it … and now Kendrick has now advanced the frequency.”

West also warned his rap peers could be “wiped out,” if they can’t keep up with Lamar.