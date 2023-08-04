TDE’s Reason Addresses His Issues With Logic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“If we’re gonna do the rap thing, then let’s just do the rap thing.”

Carson, California native Reason announced his Porches studio LP will drop on August 11. The Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist has begun his media run to bring awareness to his latest body of work.

While appearing on the Real Late with Peter Rosenberg show, Reason addressed his feud with Maryland-bred rapper Logic. The two rhymers seemingly took subliminal shots at the other on respective songs.

“N##### pronounce my name wrong, tell me that I ain’t did much. See y’all mistake my name for Logic’s, y’all got me f##### up. How you compare a n#### that take from the culture versus a n#### that’s for it?” rapped Reason on “The Soul (Pt. 2)” track.

Logic apparently fired back on “Vinyl Days” by rapping, “Come on, homie, listen to the voice of reason. Yeah, you talk a lot of s###, but don’t want the beef like a vegan. Was passing through like the aux channel. And then I fell asleep on you, s###, we call you the golf channel.”

However, Logic tagged Reason in a June 2022 tweet where he claimed his lyrics on “Vinyl Days” were not a diss directed at the New Beginnings album creator. Reason also downplayed the back-and-forth in a since-deleted tweet.

“I’ll talk about the Logic thing if necessary later. But I do wanna make clear I didn’t wait til he retired to take a shot. I wrote this s### a year ago. That’s corny to do that now after he’s announced retirement. Take care, enjoy the music!” Reason posted at the time.

Reason Says He Took Accountability For Starting The Beef With Logic

Over a year after “Vinyl Days” dropped, Reason is now talking about the “Logic thing.” Hot 97 radio host Peter Rosenberg spoke with the TDE representative about his verbal sparring with the “1-800-273-8255” hitmaker.

“I can’t say that he’s not a good rapper,” said Reason about Logic. He also added, “I was an early Logic fan… I’m big on accountability, so it was kinda my fault… I started it [with ‘The Soul (Pt. 2)’]. I did feel that way [about being compared to Logic].”

He continued, “I didn’t even consider that as like a shot. I considered it like, ‘This is the narrative. Everybody says it’s the narrative. I’m just speaking on a narrative that already exists.’ Logic fans were p##### off about it. I even took accountability. I was like, ‘If y’all feel a way about it, I apologize. Logic did nothing to me.'”

Reason went on to say his issues with Logic also stem from the former Def Jam signee supposedly claiming not to know who he is during interviews and ignoring his attempts to reach out. The West Coaster said, “I’m like, ‘If we’re gonna do the rap thing, then let’s just do the rap thing. But don’t play the in-between game.'”