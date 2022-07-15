Team Drake Deny Rumors Of His Arrest In Sweden On Marijuana Charges 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Drake hive was whipped into a frenzy on Thursday evening after rumors emerged of his arrest in a Stockholm nightclub.

“Free Drake” began trending on Twitter on Thursday evening (Jul. 14) following speculation that the Toronto superstar was arrested while traveling in Europe.

Fans of the OVO boss were left devastated as rumors swirled that Drake had been taken into custody by Swedish authorities. Unconfirmed reports suggested the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper and his security were picked by cops while in Sweden. Word on the street was that he was arrested at a nightclub in Stockholm on marijuana charges.

Team Drake Deny The Rumors Of His Arrest

However, while the gossip continued, Drizzy’s team confirmed with multiple sources that he was not arrested.

drake was at the club in sweden lol doesn’t look like he got arrested 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cadr4RPtmf — duaa lipa (@Jelysandra) July 15, 2022

Additionally, Huffington Post journalist Phillip Lewis took to Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning (Jul. 14) to confirm the speculation was false.

“FYI: I talked to Swedish police and they told me Drake is not currently in their custody. (That was the only info they would give),” he added.

Lewis also confirmed, “From Drake’s team: “Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.”

From Drake’s team: “Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.” — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 15, 2022

Among the concerned fans were those who used the gossip as a reason to roast Drake.

“Drake got arrested so he could use the mugshot for a cover what a guy,” wrote one.

Drake got arrested so he could use the mugshot for a cover what a guy — 🌊 (@NotVibeWithDave) July 15, 2022

“They finally arrested Drake for dropping that album,” one Twitter user joked, referring to his latest album, Honestly, Nevermind.

Another user had a similar sense of humor: “Sweedish police have arrested Drake after listening to Honestly, Nevermind. ‘This s### trash, we gotta stop him’ -Sweedish Police.”

Sweedish police have arrested Drake after listening to Honestly, Nevermind



"This s### trash, we gotta stop him" -Sweedish Police pic.twitter.com/wIX4qn01NE — Snapback Kid Kruse 🐐 (@kruuuuuse) July 15, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Drake announced his plans for the upcoming October World Weekend Concert. The forthcoming “Road to OVO Fest Tour,” will feature a highly anticipated Young Money Reunion with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. Lil Baby and Chris Brown will also appear with the Canadian hitmaker at the concert.