Teddy Riley Defends Trump Support: “He Taught Me How To Be A Free Man Of This Country”

The New Jack Swing pioneer left several strong arm emojis under a comment from the former POTUS, leading many to question his allegiance to a person who’s often painted as a racist lunatic in the press.

Teddy Riley found himself on the defense after showing support for Donald Trump on social media. On Friday (June 9), Trump reacted to his latest federal indictment, claiming, “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TOTALLY CORRUPT. THIS ELECTION INTERFERENCE & A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The New Jack Swing pioneer left several strong arm emojis under Trump’s comment, leading many to question his allegiance to a person who’s often painted as a racist lunatic in the press. But Riley came back swinging, explaining he supports Trump for freeing his brother Lou Hobbs, who was previously serving a double life sentence. He wrote, “[Trump] can do something amazing for us, because he did it for Africa while he was in office” and [he taught me] how to be a free man of this country.”

Trump freed teddy Riley’s brother Lou Hobbs who was serving a double life sentence



Which is also why Tyson supports him



Teddy defended Trump in Doc case



Trump “can do something amazing for us, because he did it for Africa while he was in office.” #CelebrityPardons pic.twitter.com/7bQhMbIlOx — Popitics (@Popitics1) June 10, 2023

Teddy Riley isn’t the first Black celebrity to support Donald Trump and won’t be the last. Kodak Black has repeatedly professed his “love” for the former POTUS after Trump commuted his sentence shortly before leaving the Oval Office in 2020. Same with Lil Wayne, who was also granted a “get out of jail free card” by Trump.

Par for the course, social media reactions have been mixed. But many aren’t surprised. As one person wrote, “Teddy Riley supporting Trump isn’t a shocker. A lot of Black people are still for sale. ‘Trump freed my brother from prison so I support him.’ That’s bulls##t. I’ll never side with white supremacy.” Another added, “Are y’all really shocked that Teddy Riley is a trump supporter? Even toxic ass Judge Joe brown is likely to be a Trump supporter. Like I said when black folks get money they start acting funny.”