Soulja Boy Responds To Teddy Riley Interview Requesting Apology For Allegedly Abusing His Daughter 

During a recent interview, Teddy Riley called on Soulja Boy to apologize “for what he’s done to my daughter,” Nia Riley.

Soulja Boy has addressed VladTV’s interview with Teddy Riley, during which the singer discussed his daughter’s former relationship with the rapper.

In the recently released interview, Riley called on Soulja Boy to apologize for allegedly abusing Nia. She claimed he verbally and physically assaulted her throughout their nearly decade-long relationship before their split in 2019.

In an interview with Tasha K in March last year, Nia detailed various instances of the alleged abuse. She claimed he once held a gun to her head for hours during an argument and kicked her in the stomach while she was pregnant, causing her to miscarry.

Teddy Riley said he once confronted Soulja Boy about the abuse allegations, leading to an alleged “altercation” between them.

“Soulja Boy knows who I am,” Teddy Riley told VladTV. “And he knows I’m deep. He knows I’m very deep. We had an altercation. I was called a lot of names and I got an apology. I’m looking for an apology for what he’s done to my daughter.”

He went on to state that Nia “deserves” an apology for what Soulja put her through. “I am not throwing threats or anything,” he added.

However, Soulja Boy took to Instagram Live to call out Vlad, referring to him as the “the police,” and claiming he’s mad because the rapper “exposed” him.

“You can drop all the interviews you want, speaking on my name. … Stop bringing Teddy Riley into this, DJ Vlad,” Soulja Boy said. “He ain’t got s### to do with this.”

He also claimed that Teddy Riley “never touched me,” and denied any physical altercation, claiming they spoke on the phone. Check out Soulja’s comments in the clip below and the Teddy Riley interview at the end of the page.

Teddy Riley Calls On Soulja Boy To Apologize