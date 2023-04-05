Tee Grizzely’s Brother Baby Grizzley Sent To Federal Prison Over Gun Charges

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the Justice Department, rapper Baby Grizzley, the brother of Tee Grizzley, will be going away to federal prison for four years and nine months after being convicted on illegal gun possession charges. The 25-year-old was convicted of charges connected to his 2020 case, where the Royal Oak Police pulled over the car he […]

According to the Justice Department, rapper Baby Grizzley, the brother of Tee Grizzley, will be going away to federal prison for four years and nine months after being convicted on illegal gun possession charges.

The 25-year-old was convicted of charges connected to his 2020 case, where the Royal Oak Police pulled over the car he was in.

A release by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives stated, “When police approached the driver’s side window, they noticed two red solo cups in the cup holders near the driver.”

Baby Grizzley, whose real name is Marcellus Wallace, was sitting with a man named Nolan Dasgupta-Francis. The ATF states, “Both told officers that they were drinking and not their driver. produced a partially consumed bottle of ‘Johnny Walker Black’ that he showed the officers.”

Officers asked the men to get out of the vehicle so that it could be searched, and after a while, law enforcement found two fully loaded semiautomatic pistols on the floor where Baby Grizzley was sitting and two additional fully loaded semiautomatic pistols, where his Dasgupta was sitting.

The ATF reports after being detained, Baby Grizzley attempted to bribe the driver with $20,000 and asked him to take ownership of all four guns, using some of the $300,000 in cash he received for signing a record deal.

This did not work.

“This case demonstrates ATF’s core mission to stop violent criminals from illegally possessing firearms.

We will continue to work side by side with our local law enforcement, and U.S. Attorney partners to make our communities safer.” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Craig Kailimai said.

Big brother Tee Grizzley has not publicly spoken out on his brother’s sentence. But in March, he tweeted words of wisdom that could be apropos.

“It’s gone be some bad days and it’s gone be some good days. Be thankful for both 🙏🏾.”