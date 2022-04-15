Tee Grizzley Explains Meaning Behind ‘Half Tee Half Beast’ Mixtape Title

The 17-track project only has two features.

Detroit-based Hip Hop artist Terry “Tee Grizzley” Wallace Jr. returned this week with his latest mixtape. ‎Half Tee Half Beast features contributions by Wallace’s brother Baby Grizzley and Quality Control Music signee Lakeyah.

“The name of the mixtape draws a line between the different sides of me,” explains Tee Grizzley. “Yeah, I’m human like everyone else but also the things I’ve been through and had to survive made me a beast.”

Tee Grizzley’s Half Tee Half Beast arrived ahead of the new music video for the “Robbery Part 3” track. The previous installments in the “Robbery” series racked up over 22 million combined views on YouTube.

The original “Robbery” visuals currently sit at 11 million views since being published on the WorldStarHipHop channel in April 2020. Then “Robbery Part 2” collected another 11 million views for Grizzley’s verified YouTube channel.

Half Tee Half Beast joins a Tee Grizzley mixtape catalog that also includes 2017’s My Moment, 2018’s Still My Moment, and 2020’s The Smartest. He also partnered with Chicago-raised rhymer Lil Durk for the 2017 collaborative tape Bloodas.

Additionally, Grizzley has released three studio albums. 2018’s Activated, 2019’s Scriptures, and 2021’s Built for Whatever each made it into the Top 10 of Billboard‘s Top Rap Albums chart. The 28-year-old midwesterner also scored a Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 chart when Activated peaked at #10.

“First Day Out” is Tee Grizzley’s only single to appear on Billboard‘s Hot 100 songs chart. The track off My Moment accumulated more than 218 million plays on YouTube and 316 million streams on Spotify.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified “First Day Out” as 4x-Platinum in July 2021. Grizzly also earned a 2x-Platinum plaque for “From the D to the A” featuring Lil Yachty.

😎/🐻 HALF TEE HALF BEAST out now everywhere‼️ Go run that s### all the way up: https://t.co/8dutUJlAW3 pic.twitter.com/64fDIFVpbc — Tee Grizzley (@TeeGrizzley) April 15, 2022

Photo Credit: Sharon Marrero