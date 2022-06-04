Teen Arrested For Threatening To Kill Sheriff Over Young Thug’s Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An 18-year-old suspect allegedly sent death threats to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and his wife after Young Thug was arrested in May.

A teenager ended up in jail over threats made in support of Young Thug.

According to multiple reports, Quartavius Mender was arrested for threatening to kill Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and his wife on social media. He was charged with 23 counts of making terroristic threats.

The 18-year-old suspect allegedly targeted Labat and his wife Jacki over the arrest of Young Thug in a RICO case. Authorities said the teen demanded the release of Young Thug.

“#freethug or Imma sh00t u and your wife,” Mender allegedly wrote to Sheriff Labat.

Authorities accused Mender of posting death threats on the Labats’ Instagram accounts. Officials said he also sent messages to the Georgia State Patrol, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Fulton Clerk of Court.

“We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously,” Sheriff Labat stated. “Social media cyberbullying and hiding behind a keyboard will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife and all citizens of Fulton County.”

Mender was taken into custody on May 26. He remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

Young Thug is also locked up in the Fulton County Jail. He is stuck behind bars after a judge denied him bond on Thursday (June 2). The multi-platinum selling rapper’s trial is scheduled to begin in January 2023.