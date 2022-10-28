Teen YSL Gang Member Sentenced To Four Life Sentences After Murder Conviction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 19-year-old will never again see the light of day as a free man.

One of the members of Atlanta’s YSL gang, who was arrested with rappers Young Thug and Gunner on RICO charges earlier in the year, has been convicted of murder.

According to FOX 5, on Thursday, October 27th, Jayden Myrick, 19, was found guilty of a 2018 robbery and murder at the Capital City Country Club in the historic Brookhaven neighborhood in Atlanta.

A Fulton County Superior Court sentenced Myrick to life without parole, three consecutive life sentences, and five consecutive years.

Myrick has been convicted by a jury on 16 counts, including violation of street gang terrorism and prevention, malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer.

The killing happened outside of a wedding venue.

Myrick, who also goes by “SetTrip” or “JayMan,” is said to have linked with his co-defendant Torrus Fleetwood and robbed at gunpoint four people who were waiting for an Uber or Lyft outside of the venue following a wedding.

One of the people robbed was Christian Broder, the general manager at popular DC restaurant Millie’s, who followed Myrick after the robbery trying to get at least his license back.

The then-17-year-old Myrick turned and shot the man in the stomach, killing him a week later.

During the murder case, he admitted to mocking Broder’s family on a jail call and also attempted to intimidate witnesses from testifying against him.

This is one of the first heavy convictions in the Young Slime Life RICO case that racked in dozens (28) of alleged members for various crimes. The prosecution alleges Myrick has been groomed since he was a child to be a criminal, committing acts in the name of his crew.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Sperry said, “Today’s verdict from the jury and the sentence imposed was a clear message that the city belongs to the citizens of Fulton County and not to the gangs.”

“I’m praying for Mr. Broder’s family and friends as they grieve the loss of a beloved husband, father, and brother. It is unconscionable that a 34-year-old man who had his whole life ahead of him was murdered in such a senseless act of violence,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“As the defendant’s testimony illustrated, when young people are recruited into gangs, the violent crimes they commit inflict tragedy on their victims and on themselves when they end up in prison.”