Tekashi 69 Laughs At Lil Durk’s Brother’s Murder

Tekashi 69 wasted no time disrespecting Lil Durk After the horrible death of his older brother DThang.

Tekashi 69 continues to beef with Lil Durk, even as the rapper mourns the loss of his brother.

Earlier this morning, Durk’s brother Dante “DThang” Banks Jr was shot and killed outside of a Chicago area club.

The 32-year-old fell victim to a rash of gun violence that hit the city over the weekend, claiming six lives and injuring 43 more people.

While Durk must still be processing the tragedy, Tekashi 69 wasted no time offering up his opinion on the shooting.

The Brooklyn rapper, who has been at odds with Lil Durk – and almost every other rapper – taunted him in an IG stories post, calling for Durk to avenge his brother’s death.

“WHEN WILL YOU SLIDEEEEEERE,” Tekashi 69 wrote. “I know ‘excuses.’ ‘The feds watchin.’ ‘You Tranna get n##### caught up,'” Tekashi 69 said before offering up another tasteless message considering the circumstance.

“YOUR BROTHER JUST GOT A BULLET IN HIS HEAD…GOOOOO SLIDEEEE,” Tekashi 69 wrote.

To make matters worse, Tekashi 69 laughed at DThang’s murder on one of Durk’s Instagram posts.

Tekashi 69 has been at war with Chicago rappers like Lil Durk, Lil Reese, and Chief Keef since at least 2018.

In fact, Tekashi 69 paid one of his former gang associates $10,000 to take a shot at Chief Keef in the middle of Times Square.

Kintea “Kooda B” McKenzie was hit with 4.5 years in prison over the assassination attempt In June of 2018.

Tekashi 69 ended up testifying against Kooda and other members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, which earned him the nickname “Snitch9” from a variety of rappers.

Tekashi 69’s cooperation earned him a reduced sentence, and a judge unleashed him back on the streets in April of 2020.

Since then, the Brooklyn rapper has feuded with everyone from Meek Mill, to Lil Durk.

Tekashi 69 also made a series of disrespectful comments after the death of OTF group member King Von, who was shot and killed on November 6, 2020, in front of a hookah lounge in Atlanta.