Tekashi 69 Reveals His Net Worth And Its Astounding

(AllHipHop News)
For the last 24 hours, Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 69 has been flaunting his riches and bragging about his wealth.
Earlier this week, Tekashi 69 revealed he had just purchased a new $1 million chain which spits out water to add to his collection, which also includes a customized rainbow-colored diamond-encrusted spinning pendant.
In addition to challenging Meek Mill to a fight, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram to show off his custom car collection, and his pricey watches.
In a follow-up post, Tekashi 69 laid out a brief timeline of his career trajectory and revealed he has banked $20 million since being released from prison in April of 2020.
“Listen I know n##### be showing off they cars but I don’t believe these be their cars. Ya Heard? I believe them s#### be rentals, yaheard? Look at my f###### lineup,” the rapper said showing off his collection of pastel-colored Lamborghinis and Bentleys.
“I own all these s####. These my s####. I don’t rent from nobody. These my f###### cars but neither here nor there, yaheard? Listen y’all n##### tell Meek Mill come fight me. Tell Meek Mill I want to fight that n#### one on one. And don’t even gotta trip about money and all that cuz I got more money than a n####. Look at my lineup. Look at these watches. This is $250,000 to a $1 million a pop n####, look, I don’t gotta fake front for you n#####. These all my s####, these all my cars. And for y’all little n##### that be getting Lambo trucks? For every rapper that get a Lambo truck it’s cuz they can’t afford this s###,” Tekashi 69 bragged.
He followed up the post with another one that had a little more humility.
“2017 : I was delivering food
2018 : I took over the rap game
2019 : I was facing 47 years to life
2020 : I got out of jail 20 million dollars richer
2021 : I’m thanking GOD,” Tekashi 69 revealed.
Just before he was released early from prison as a reward for testifying against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, Tekashi 69 signed a deal with his record label 10K Projects worth an estimated $10 million.
Under the terms of the deal, Tekashi 69 is supposed to record at least two albums for 10K Projects – one in English and another in Spanish.
Despite his vast fortunes, the rap star is currently involved in two legal beefs involving some hefty unpaid bills.
A company that provided security services for 69 claims he stiffed at them on a $75,000 payment.
And, a law firm representing him in a $150 million civil suit over violence he committed with his former gang the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, claims they have yet to be paid either.