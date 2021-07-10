Tekashi 69 Sued For Stealing Tattoo Artist’s Name And Ruining His Life

Hip-Hop music’s biggest villain is back in the news. Tekashi 69 is accused of taking a Japanese tattoo artist’s name, and labeling him a heroin addict!

Tekashi 69 is being sued by the man that inspired his infamous name.

The Brooklyn rapper has gone on record stating that he copped his name from a Japanese tattoo artist named Takashi Matsuba.

But in one interview that appeared on Showtime he said that his namesake was a heroin addict — so cool right?

Definitely wrong … on so many levels.

First: Heroin as a drug is bad kids.

Second: The original Takashi says that he is not on the horse and is suing everyone that helped perpetuate that lie and has “created confusion and the false perception that” the two were ever cool.

Takashi says, “[the] defendant Hernandez is a convicted violent felon who has served time in prison, and on information and belief was also convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor.”

“This action also asserts a claim for defamation arising from the defendants’ making and broadcasting the absolutely false and defamatory accusation that plaintiff is a heroin addict,” the lawsuit alleges.

This is demonstrated in Showtimes’ Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine.

During a scene where the “GOOBA” rapper is sharing his story, he says, “There was this tattoo artist named Takashi from our neighborhood. And he was this heroin addict. He did heroin to create. He did it to get himself in his little world. He did it to be himself. And that’s where I got the name Tekashi from. And that’s who I am.”

Takashi denies this and believes that this association with the rapper has hindered him from getting work.

His attorney weighs in on this point, “tattooing requires the use of needles, and heroin is connected in the public’s mind with hypodermic needles.”

The artist is asking to help restore his name and reputation.

He has submitted for Showtime to edit the footage and for Hulu, who produced another doc on the rainbow-haired artist that also mentions him titled 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, will do the same.

This story is developing.