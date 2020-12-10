Tekashi 69 Prepares Come Back With New Single “Shooters”

(AllHipHop News)
Controversial rapper Tekashi 69 is getting ready to drop a new single this week.
The rapper announced he is releasing a new song called “Shooters,” which is supposed to be released later this week.
The new song is Tekashi 69’s first official music since the rollout of his failed album TattleTales.
The Brooklyn rapper boasted that TattleTales would put him on top of the charts and the music world, but when the album was finally released in September of 2020, it sold far less than anyone expected.
TattleTales opened with only 53,000 units sold, placing the controversial public figure at #4, while Big Sean’s album Detroit 2 took the top spot on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.
According to reports, Tekashi 69’s new single “Shooters” is produced by Eduardo Molina.
Although Tekashi 69 has not released any music since the release of TattleTales, the rapper has managed to stay in the headlines.
Last week, he was filmed partying in a Miami strip club, and throwing thousands of dollars, before he ended up in a confrontation with boxing legend Geronta Davis.
In November, Tekashi 69′s name was splashed in the press, thanks to a documentary produced by Hulu titled “69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez.”
Tekashi 69’s new single “Shooters” is slated to be released on Thursday (December 11th).