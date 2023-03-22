Tekashi 6ix9ine Injuries Revealed By Lawyer After Gym Beatdown – It’s Pretty Bad

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine suffered some serious injuries after a few big burly men beat the rapper up in a sauna in a South Florida gym. Read more.

On Tuesday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, also known as Daniel Hernandez, was rushed to a South Florida hospital after being brutally assaulted by a group of men at an LA Fitness gym.

In a conversation with Newsweek, his attorney Lance Lazzaro revealed that 6ix9ine suffered extensive injuries, including a blood clot in his eye and multiple fractured ribs.

The 26-year-old musician was in the sauna when the unprovoked attack occurred, involving three to four assailants.

Upon hearing the disturbance, gym staff alerted the manager, who quickly called for emergency assistance. The attackers left the scene as staff members responded to the situation.

A video posted on Twitter shows a man beating him while saying “this is they supposed to be treating your b#### ass,” before delivering a thunderous stomp to his ribcage and declaring “take a picture I want to be famous.”

BREAKING: Video 6ix9ine jumped at a LA fitness in Florida. Rapper #6ix9ine was assaulted / Jumped and beat up during a fight inside a bathroom at the gym. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. #Florida #lafitness pic.twitter.com/uXP7zjpkna — PPV-TAHOE – News Journalist (@ppv_tahoe) March 22, 2023

Another video shows a bloodied 6ix9ine exiting the gym and stating, “Y’all n****s jumped me.”

Additional social media footage captures the assault taking place, with one video even identifying the face of an attacker.

The incident comes shortly after the rapper was reportedly ejected from Miami’s LoanDepot Park for getting drunk and creating a disturbance during the World Baseball Classic.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was granted early release from prison in April 2020 after serving a shortened two-year sentence for racketeering, drug trafficking, and firearms offenses.

He received this reduced sentence after agreeing to testify against fellow Nine Trey Gangsters members.

While the connection between the attack and his past legal issues remains uncertain, attorney Lance Lazzaro informed TMZ that he plans to secure protection for his client.