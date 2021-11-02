Tekashi 6ix9ine Halloween Outfit Gets Actor Mark Wright In Hot Water

“TOWIE” actor Mark Wright may have thought it was a funny idea to dress as Tekashi 6ix9ine for Halloween, but his millions of fans thought otherwise and now he faces intense backlash!

Some people may call it cultural appropriation. Others think it was just in poor taste to seem to celebrate a man considered a “rat” and “pedophile.”

Either way, actor Mark Wright is facing a ton of backlash for dressing as Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine for Halloween and posting it on his social media.

In a scurry to right his caucacity, Wright has issued a formal apology to anyone who had been offended.

He further added that he didn’t know that 69 was accused and convicted of any of this. He just thought it would be funny.

In a post on his Instagram story he said, “I apologize for the Halloween photos last night. I knew only about the music of Tekashi6ix9ine, not about his crimes. If I knew it, it wouldn’t have been my costume choice.” He also took the picture of his get up, down.

How did he achieve the look?

The “TOWIE” actor used a colorful wig, fake tattoos, faux jewelry, and a bedazzled grill.

Twitter had a ball.

“so we had mark wright as tekashi 69 and holly from geordie shore as jesy nelson do these people not have publicists?????”

“Let me guess: ‘Mark Wright apologises after facing backlash over Tekashi 6ix9ine Halloween costume’ right?”

Next time, instead of a rap clown, he might consider something safer … like a witch, rabbit or dinosaur. Which, according to Visual Capitalist, are the top three Halloween costumes of 2021.