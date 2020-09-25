EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Settles Beef With Blind Fan

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine may have disappeared from the internet for now, but it appears he’s making use of his downtime.
6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, just reached a confidential settlement with a blind man who sued him over the lack of access to his merchandising website.
Yony Sosa was trying to cop some merchandise from the Brooklyn rap star’s online store, but “multiple access barriers” prevented his fan from having the same experience as someone with sight.
Sosa was so upset he filed a class-action lawsuit, claiming 6ix9ine was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
AllHipHop has confirmed Tekashi 6ix9ine reached a confidential settlement with Sosa to put the lawsuit to rest.
The parties have settled principle, so the lawsuit was closed without any cost to either party with one big stipulation.
Tekashi 6ix9ine has to consummate the deal by October 17th, or he could be dragged into court and sanctioned.