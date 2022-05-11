Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Young Thug & Gunna Over Rico Indictment: “Jail Bout To Be Crazy For Bro” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tekashi 6ix9ine poked fun at Young Thug and Gunna, sharing a clip from one of Gunna’s movies and edited images of Young Thug.

Tekashi 6ix9ine used Young Thug and Gunna’s RICO indictment as an excuse to troll them on Instagram.

The notorious troll took to Instagram after the rappers were named among 28 defendants in a 56-count indictment from Fulton County, Georgia. He took to his Instagram Stories to roast Thug and Gunna, making a joke out of their legal struggles.

He shared a clip of Gunna’s performance in the 2021 film Dutch, and added several crying with laughter emojis. “Get me McDonald’s,” an orange jumpsuit-wearing Gunna tells an investigator in the movie. “And when you come back, I might remember something. Can you do that?” he added. “Oh yeah, Big Mac, fries? Coke?” the interviewer responded. “Yeah,” the Gunna character confirms before hearing, “Done!”

Tekashi 6ix9ine Targets Thugger

Tekashi 6ix9ine then aimed at Young Thug, returning to his IG Stories to share several images. “Now bro can be himself,” he wrote in the caption. “Put the Koolaid on and run the yard,” he trolled.

The next image was captioned, “I wish it wake fake. The jail bout to be crazy for bro.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine then wrote, ”Ok I’m done Na free sis ..I mean bro,” on the third picture.”

He continued to troll on the last post, a video of Young Thug.

However, this is not the first time 6ix9ine shared edited images of the rapper to troll him. He took exception to Young Thug’s prediction that he would snitch on his affiliates if they fell foul of the law. Thugger revealed that he bet a “friendly $5,000” that Tekashi would tell on his associates during a 2001 interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

“I bet five thousand that he tell, I bet him five thousand that something was gonna happen to him, too,” Thug continued, adding “I don’t know why I had that belief. … I betted five thousand that something was gon’ happen. … He gon’ get beat up, he gon’ have to run out the club, something gon’ happen. I lost that f###### bet. Them p#### ass n##### let that n#### in the club.”

Tekashi then shared the edited image of Thug in makeup and even went at Gunna in the comments when Akademiks reposted the Young Thug clip.