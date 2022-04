Tekashi 6ix9ine has put the industry on notice that he plans to take over the game after a year long hiatus. Read more about his new music!

Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine is planning a return to the music business, and he seems to be fully embracing his bad-boy persona.

The controversial rapper had been silent for almost a full year on Instagram since his last post was in May of 2021.

And it has been over a year since his last official release, “Zaza,” which dropped in February of 2021.

The lengthy hiatus for Tekashi 6ix9ine will officially end on April 15th, when he releases brand new music.

The Brooklyn bred rapper took to Instagram today (April 8th) to taunt some of his rival rap enemies.

“I hope everybody enjoyed there (sic) 15 minutes. THE DEMON IS BACK APRIL 15TH,” Tekashi 6ix9ine exclaimed. “I’m THE BEAST they couldn’t contain. The industry most hated animal. APRIL 15th the KING OF NEW YORK IS COMING BACK. I’m going back home 🗽🗽🗽 …… 🌈⚡️💦🐬🧠 AYOOOOOOO GINÈ GINÈ 🗣🗣 DONT GET CAUGHT ON REPLAY.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine also dropped a horrific, dark video to accompany the announcement of his new music.

The dead rapper is cradled by his “mother” in the satanic-themed video, where he comes back to life by exploding out of a blood-filled bathtub.

“When I left and took a break I didn’t say a word to NO ONE I didn’t need to explain nothing. I JUST DID IT,” Tekashi 6ix9ine continued. I WOKE UP AND NOW I WANT TO TAKE OVER AGAIN. NOW GET OUT MY WAY. THE KING OF NEW YORK IS BACK.”

The new music comes on the heels of the rap star’s admission he was “struggling to make ends meet” as he fights off several high-profile lawsuits.

6ix9ine told the judge – under oath – that he was tight on cash in an attempt to lower the possible damages he may payout for his role in the robbery of two people in broad daylight in Manhattan when he was running with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.