Tekashi69 Clowns Lil Reese For Getting Shot And Starts A GoFundMe For His Rap Rival

Tekashi69 is going after Lil Reese again after the Chicago rapper was shot Saturday morning in a parking garage.

Rapper Tekashi69 had some unflattering comments for his rap rival Lil Reese, who was almost killed yesterday (May 15th) during a shooting in Chicago.

Lil Reese, 28, was one of three men engaged in a gunfight inside of a parking garage on West Grand Avenue after a carjacking attempt went awry.

Reese was grazed in the eye, a 20-year-old was shot in the knee and a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times, and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Video circulating shows the aftermath of the gunfight show Lil Reese bleeding profusely from his wound as a man in the background proclaims “p#### tried to steal my car,” which was actually a Dodge Durango.

While locals were shocked and dismayed at the broad daylight shootout, Reese’s rival Tekashi69 thought the incident was worthy of jokes.

Tekashi69 hit up Instagram to clown Lil Reese.

“Pray for him, he stole the wrong person’s car today,” Tekashi69 wrote sarcastically on his Instagram stories feed.

Tekashi69 followed that message with an image of a GoFundMe he admitted to starting to raising money to “help Reese buy a car” with a $2,000 goal to buy a beat-up 1999 Impala – an obvious jab at reports the Chicago rapper was attempting to steal the SUV in question.

People are actually donating to the GoFundMe for Lil Reese. So far, over $600 has been raised of the $2,000 goal.

Meanwhile, residents in the area where the gunfire erupted did not find any humor in the situation at all.

“It’s sad. It’s also sad that we don’t think about it as much anymore because it seems more common,” one local woman said. “It’s definitely driving people out of the city.”

The police are still investigating the shooting. Reps for Lil Reese have denied he was involved in a carjacking attempt.