Tems Claps Back At Critics After Raunchy Shoot: “I’m Not Your Christian Savoir” 

Tems said, “I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God,” refusing to be boxed in or called out on her morality.

Tem has a message for anyone criticizing her moral standing following her feature in Dazed magazine’s The Beautiful Issue.

The “Try Me” songstress addressed the haters in a series of tweets on Tuesday (Nov. 29), insisting she will not box herself in to suit fans.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am not your Christian savior,” she said, adding “I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God.“

“I will not fit into this box you try to put me in,” she continued, nor will she “satisfy you in that area please find the person that will. Or ask yourself why you care.”

The talented singer/songwriter continued, noting, “So much growth this year. I’m here for my fans. I have worked so much on myself. It will all make sense when it happens. I started in 2018. Look at what music looks like today. Still Next level coming. I’m just about to start.”

Tems Says “I’m Not Playing The Same Game”

The Nigerian artist said she doesn’t need to brag “because I’m not playing the same game,” adding, “I am whether you know it or not.”

Quoting the parable of the House on Rock (Matthew 7:74-27) Tems continued. “It is the house that is built on the solid rock that will withstand the storm. I’m trying to impress myself not you,” she penned.

Tems concluded with a final word to anyone who doesn’t approve of her expressing herself. “I just a baby!! I’m gonna show off, she wrote, sharing a GIF of Denzel Washington slamming a door. “You don’t like it? F### you from the bottom of my heart🙏🏿”

Meanwhile, Tems revealed her mission to change the image of the African woman to one that is coveted.

“What I’m trying to do,” she said during her Dazed interview, “or what I hope that God does through me, is for the image of the African woman to be [changed] to something luxurious, or desired, or sought after. For the demand of the African woman to go up… Let us not be chasing foreign things, let us be something to be chased.”

However, Tems notes, “And that can’t just happen with me; it’s a together thing. It has to happen with a whole industry of women already doing real and amazing things. That’s the future.”

