Tems Says Future Pregnancy Rumor Led To Death Threats

Tems told her hometown radio station she’s never even met Future when asked about a wild pregnancy rumor linking the two.

Tems revealed she faced death threats over a baseless rumor claiming Future got her pregnant. The Nigerian singer-songwriter discussed the rumor, which spread online in September, during an appearance on The Beat 99.9 FM in her hometown of Lagos.

“I didn’t actually think anybody believed it,” she said. “I didn’t know it was serious. I didn’t know until I started getting messages, like death threats. Like, ‘How dare you! Of all the people in the world, Future? Really? Really, of all the people?’ And I’ve never even—I’ve never met him in my life. So, it’s crazy.”

Tems previously reacted to the pregnancy rumor on X (formerly known as Twitter) in September. She did not explicitly debunk it at the time but gave fans an exasperated response.

“In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!” she wrote.

The Beat 99.9 FM interview also featured Tems reflecting on the pressure she’s feeling in her career. She wondered if she could live up to the standards set by her past releases but admitted she’s reached a point where she’s not worried about the public reaction to her new music.

“It’s hard to not feel pressure,” she said. “It’s like I’m in competition with my past self. And sometimes, I don’t know if I’m evolving. I’m learning a lot of things at once. I’ve realized I’m not that—I’m not the best at production. How can I be better? I’m trying to be better all the time. But I feel like I’ve also gotten to a point where I just don’t care anymore. I just want it to be out. I just want the music to be out. If it’s not fine, it’s okay. It’s not the end of the world. I’m still going to be making music anyway.”

Check out the entire Tems interview below.