Terrence J Has Anthony Anderson Officiate Marriage To Mikalah Sultan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Terrence J celebrated his wedding to Mikalah Sultan in Dubai with 130 guests and a heartfelt ceremony led by actor Anthony Anderson.

Terrence J tied the knot with Mikalah Sultan in a lavish destination wedding at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai surrounded by over 100 guests and officiated by Anthony Anderson.

The former 106 & Park host and the model exchanged vows on Tuesday in what Sultan described to People as “a dream come true.”

She added, “Just being able to get everyone we love in the same room to celebrate the deep love and connection TJ and I have is beyond fulfilling.”

Anderson, best known for his role on Black-ish, led the ceremony before a crowd of 130 guests who flew in from the United States to witness the couple’s big moment.

“This is something that’s unprecedented – bringing 130 people from the US to a foreign country to celebrate love and partnership,” Terrence J told People. “We’re bringing cultures together, creatives together, and it’s a beautiful thing to experience.”

The couple’s story began in Manchester, England, where they first met and quickly became inseparable.

Their engagement came in December 2023 when Jenkins rented out the rooftop of the Perez Art Museum in Miami and surprised Sultan with a proposal and an engagement party attended by close friends and family.

Sultan praised Jenkins’ unwavering support and affection, telling People, “He’s my biggest cheerleader and my best friend. Every day is an adventure. I’m always excited about our future. We have so much life to experience and every day is a journey together. Our life together is everything I could’ve asked for.”

The couple’s wedding took place on Tuesday, marking a new chapter in their relationship that began across the Atlantic and culminated in a sun-soaked celebration in the UAE.