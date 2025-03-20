Teyana Taylor Claims She Has Proof Ex Iman Shumpert Paid Blogs To Cover Their Divorce

Teyana Taylor says she just wants her peace and would like for Iman Shumpert to have his, as well.

Teyana Taylor has finally broken her silence about the drama surrounding her divorce from the father of her children, Iman Shumpert.

In a recent emotional livestream, the singer and actress accused her ex-husband of using media outlets to shape the public narrative of their split while failing to support or protect her throughout the process. The issue first arose days after Taylor shared an Instagram post of herself pictured with British actor Aaron Pierre following the Oscars, reports began surfacing describing a supposed lavish divorce settlement.

Taylor reportedly walked away with four luxury properties valued at over $10 million, multiple expensive vehicles—including a $300,000 Maybach, $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter and customized tour bus—and complete control of her businesses. She claims the ex-NBA champion is to blame for the circulation of the details of their divorce, and alleged he hasn’t “protected” her in the same way she has shielded him throughout their divorce proceedings.

“When I came to Iman [Shumpert] and told him that I didn’t feel safe, nothing else should have mattered,” she said. “Why are we even on this phone arguing? I’m coming to you saying, ‘Yo baby daddy I don’t feel safe, like n##### are talking about they’re going off me about boom boom boom,’ I’m telling you I don’t feel safe, you, ‘Yeah well back in 2023 when I did,’ huh? What are we talking about? I’ve done nothing but protecting the whole way through.”

Teyana Taylor says she has proof that Iman is paying blogs to post things about their divorce.



She claims she’s protected him throughout this entire process and even when she went to him about death threats, he did nothing.



She says he gets a kick out of their business being… https://t.co/7omtTGh6kR pic.twitter.com/eIl89rKbk6 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 19, 2025

Taylor emphasized that she had always tried to keep their divorce private, even alleging she made moves to keep his actions from being revealed to the public when Iman took steps to expose their legal battles.

“You can even Google Teyana and Iman’s divorce,” she said. “All you ever see me speak on is begging n##### to stay out of our business. Even when he filed the motion to make our names public to the world, I literally went on and blamed TMZ. I could have easily said, ‘It’s really unfortunate that my ex-husband would make our divorce public.’ I did not.”

Despite her efforts, she claims Shumpert continued to manipulate the narrative. However, one of Teyana’s most shocking claims was that he deliberately allowed damaging stories about her to surface while she stood by him.

“Protected him when all my utilities and s### was cut off and it made it to the blogs because it was in a court,” she said. “Who came running to the internet protecting him? Iman ain’t turn nothing off, ain’t nobody turn nothing off. But it’s the problem that every single time something has came out, I’ve protected him myself and our children with love, respect and grace, and none of that was reciprocated.”

While remarking on how the emotional toll of the situation has been overwhelming, Taylor further placed the blame for her current circumstances on Iman. Along with alleging that Iman gets “a kick” out of the anxiety she says social media induces for her, she claimed she has evidence that he’s is paying blogs to control the media narrative surrounding their divorce.

“It’s awfully strange how every single time something come out about me it come out on the same blog it starts off little and then it gets bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger,” she said. “I have the proof that you’re paying people to post this stuff. Like, come on.”

Taylor ended the explosive live by begging social media users to allow her to “get her back blown out in peace” but not before clearing up yet another misconception she feels is being misrepresented in the media cycle.

In a separate clip circulating from the lengthy live video she shared, Taylor addressed the discrepancy between the narrative that she is after Shumpert’s money because of his NBA career. She vehemently denied the idea that she’s a “gold digger” referencing how he hasn’t played professionally since 2020 and that she was making more money than him throughout the divorce.

Teyana Taylor goes on IG live and speaks about her divorce with Iman Shumpert. pic.twitter.com/gpjpZas8ZY — DripSauceMedia (@DripSauceMedia) March 19, 2025