Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor wants ex-husband, Iman Shumpert hauled off to jail, accusing him of fueling misinformation about their split.

Teyana Taylor is demanding a judge jail her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, for allegedly leaking confidential divorce details to the press, escalating their already messy split into a courtroom showdown.

Taylor accused Shumpert of intentionally releasing sealed court records to media outlets, triggering a wave of negative publicity and online harassment directed at her, TMZ reports.

The singer and actress claimed the disclosure led to widespread misinformation about their divorce and damaged her public image.

The controversy began shortly after Taylor’s viral Oscar night Instagram post with British actor Aaron Pierre.

Days later, reports surfaced describing a supposed lavish divorce settlement, claiming Taylor walked away with four luxury properties valued at over $10 million, multiple expensive vehicles—including a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter, and a customized tour bus—and complete control of her businesses.

Shumpert was reportedly ordered to pay $8,000 monthly in child support and cover private school tuition for their two daughters.

Taylor disputed these reports, clarifying the court’s decision was not a negotiated settlement but rather a judicial allocation of assets, including some she financed herself.

She pointed out the Maybach, stating she bought it after Shumpert crashed and abandoned her Rolls Royce. Additionally, Taylor noted that while she received four properties, Shumpert was awarded three—including a Miami condo she claims she originally gifted him.

In her petition, Taylor highlighted the suspicious timing of the leak, noting it coincided with Shumpert’s latest song release—suggesting a deliberate effort to generate publicity at her expense.

She also argued that the leaked information fueled widespread misinformation, triggering intense public backlash and a surge of hostile comments.

Teyana Taylor urged the judge to hold Iman Shumpert accountable for violating court orders, requesting he face a 20-day jail sentence and monetary penalties for contempt of court.