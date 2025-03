Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor’s mother is questioning how details from her daughter’s sealed divorce case with Iman Shumpert suddenly surfaced online.

Teyana Taylor’s mother, Nikki Taylor, is questioning how details from her daughter’s sealed divorce case with Iman Shumpert suddenly surfaced online.

Teyana Taylor found herself at the center of swirling rumors this week after details leaked online about her high-profile divorce settlement with ex-husband Iman Shumpert. Now her mother and longtime manager, Nikki Taylor, is speaking out to set the record straight.

Speaking via “The Breakfast Club” co-host Loren LoRosa, Nikki Taylor didn’t mince words when questioning how sensitive details from a confidential, sealed case suddenly surfaced in headlines.

“It’s awful strange that the case is sealed, from a divorce that was finalized in July 1, 2024; but all of this information as to what she allegedly got is public this week?” Nikki Taylor stated.

She further expressed frustration at the narrative online, emphasizing fairness and accuracy.

“what about the other party received?” she asked. “Let’s be crystal clear, BOTH parties walked with the properties, vehicles and businesses that they obtained separately.”

According to the rumors, Taylor reportedly walked away from the marriage with a lavish payout, including four upscale residences collectively worth over $10 million, multiple high-end vehicles—a sleek $300,000 Maybach, a luxurious $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter, and a custom tour bus—as well as complete control of her businesses.

Shumpert, meanwhile, would pay $8,000 per month in child support and cover private school fees for their two daughters.

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Divorced After Eight Years Of Marriage

The couple agreed to co-parent amicably despite Taylor citing “cruel treatment” in her January 2023 divorce filing.

She explicitly stated at the time that infidelity played no role in their separation.

Meanwhile, Taylor has recently sparked dating rumors after being linked to actor Aaron Pierre.

The pair ignited speculation after posing together at an Oscars after-party. Taylor further fueled the gossip mill by sharing intimate black-and-white photos on Instagram.

Though neither has officially confirmed a romance, social media observers are buzzing about a potential new Hollywood couple.