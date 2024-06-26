Teyana Taylor Shares Racy IG Post Amid Reports Iman Shumpert Divorce Finalized  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s marriage has reportedly come to an end after a Fulton County Judge finalized their divorce.

Teyana Taylor has reportedly finalized her messy divorce from Iman Shumpert after seven years of marriage and two children.

The news broke the day after Taylor made headlines for her show-stopping runway walk for Vogue World at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (June 23). She celebrated the moment with a clip on Instagram.

“Not all roses are red, sometimes they look like a bad b#### with a platinum bob & ah mean walk. GET IN,” she wrote in the caption. “Still gagging over this VOGUE WORLD moment! Merciiiiiiiiiiii @voguemagazine@voguerunway @wintourworld for having me!”

Among the snaps the multi-hyphenate artist shared from her trip was a stunning set of images showcasing a gold number from FWRD X REVOLVE.

“Oh la la,” she wrote before revealing dress “got me feeling myself tonight… Merci.” However, it was the provocative phrase written in French that raised eyebrows. “Land like a plane on my back if you can’t hold it,” read the caption, per Google Translate.

Teyana Taylor will reportedly receive a seven-figure payout in her divorce, according to documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand. The ruling also revealed the former couple divided their shared estate with Taylor keeping four martial properties, estimated to be valued at over $10 million.

Shumpert will retain his Miami condo in addition to his South Georgia Compound and Decatur, Georgia Compound. He must also pay $8,000 monthly in child support and cover 100% of their daughters’ private school fees.