Teyana Taylor Steals The Show For Vogue At Paris Fashion Week Amid Messy Divorce Battle 

Teyana Taylor turned heads walking for Vogue in Paris, transforming the cobblestone runway into a dance floor.

Teyana Taylor took center stage at the star-studded Vogue World Paris show at Place Vendôme over the weekend.

On Sunday (June 23), the multi-hyphenate artist walked the runway for the fashion magazines’ celebration of 1960s style for their homage to 100 years of fashion and sport in the city.

Vogue declared Teyana Taylor “didn’t miss a beat,” as she strutted her stuff in a homage to the space-age looks of the genre, popularized by Courrèges and Paco Rabanne.

After emerging with an entourage of dancers clad in fencing gear, Taylor transformed the cobblestone runway into a dance floor.

Iconic athletes, the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, were also on hand while Ciara graced the runway, dazzling in a neon custom Givenchy creation.

Teyana Taylor’s appearance for Vogue comes as her messy split from Iman Shumpert looks set to be finalized.

A judge has given the former couple a deadline to submit the terms of their divorce settlement, according to TMZ. After arguing the case in court for months, they must file a parenting plan and child support agreement by June 27.

The couple share two daughters, Iman “Junie” Shumpert Jr., 8, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3. Taylor secretly filed for divorce in January 2023, eight months before publicly announcing their separation. Once the divorce became public, accusations of cheating, drug-taking and mental abuse came to light. Their financial affairs also became a matter of contention.

If they fail to meet the June 27 deadline, the case will be removed from the judge’s docket. However, they can bring the divorce back to court.