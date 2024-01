Court documents reportedly state the former NBA star “consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children.”

Teyana Taylor is accusing her future ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, of poor parenting. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Taylor claims the former NBA star “consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children.” She says Shumpert sometimes smokes marijuana around their two children—Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert and Rue Rose Shumpert—and neglects to feed them.

In one incident, Taylor says Shumpert put their daughters in a rideshare during a trip to Chicago and had them dropped off at the United Center alone while he had a private driver take him to the same arena.

Teyana Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023 but didn’t make the information public until the following September. Roughly a month later, she broke her silence on the impending divorce via Instagram, writing, “I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So everyone claiming ‘said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.

“However, Protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so. Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace y’all.”

Taylor allegedly wanted to end their marriage due to “cruel treatment,” something Shumpert denied. According to court docs filed last month, Shumpert asked a judge to dismiss Taylor’s claim that the reason she wanted to end their marriage was because she felt endangered. She also insisted Shumpert was irresponsible with their children. Shumpert requested to replace Taylor’s “cruel treatment” claim with an “irretrievably broken bond” and dismiss the irresponsible parenting claims.

But Taylor apparently feels otherwise. In the initial filing, Taylor said Shumpert was a “jealous narcissist.” She accused Shumpert of “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.” She also stated he was jealous of her stardom and insecure when she occupied the spotlight. As a result, she said she “began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage.” But, she argued, Shumpert “became more and more angry” about her fame.