Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre’s appearance at an Oscars after-party sent social media into a frenzy with dating rumors, and the pair only added fuel to the fire—especially as many fans believe they just made their alleged romance Instagram official.

Speculation about the multi hyphenate singer and the Mufasa: The Lion King actor has been growing, as the two have been spotted together at multiple recent events.

However, Taylor’s latest Instagram post has only intensified the buzz, with many fans taking it as a subtle confirmation of their rumored romance.

On Monday evening (March 3), Taylor shared a series of black-and-white photos, seemingly taken at JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars Gold Party. In the images, she and Pierre strike several intimate poses, further fueling speculation that they’re a couple.

“Oscar night in black & white,” she captioned the post. “No grey area.”

Among the many fans speculating in the comment section, celebrity friends only added to the buzz.

Niecy Nash playfully urged everyone to “Mind ya business!” while SZA chimed in, writing, “Not y’all both fine and feline in the most mysterious way. Giving lion and lioness.”

However, former City Girls rapper JT wasn’t about to let the rumors slide, directly asking, “Sis, y’all go together? Please confirm!”

Although Neither Teyana Taylor nor Aaron Pierre have officially confirmed their relationship status, they were seen together at multiple events in February.

Taylor divorced basketball player Iman Shumpert in January 2023 after seven years of marriage, while Pierre has remained private about his past relationships.