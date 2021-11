Teyana Taylor suffered from a scary medical event over the weekend after her “body gave” out and she was rushed to the hospital! Read more!

Teyana Taylor scrapped a gig in Connecticut on Saturday after her body “gave out” on her, and she ended up in the hospital.

The singer updated fans on Instagram on Sunday morning (November 28th), posting a photo of her lying in a hospital bed.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT (Connecticut) rose petals…,” she wrote. “I love y’all!”

“Thank you for being so understanding. Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%,” Taylor added, referring to her alter ego. “So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night.

“My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago…

“Y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy s### but still got on that stage and bodied it… But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down… in the ER.”

The singer is now in the process of rescheduling the Connecticut show on her Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour.

“I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday’s show!!!!” she added.

Meanwhile, her last concert on the trek is scheduled for Tuesday (November 31st) in Atlanta, Georgia.