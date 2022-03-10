Teyana Taylor Trends Online After Firefly Performs On ‘The Masked Singer’

Is the New Yorker the diva behind the face covering?

Many Twitter users believe Teyana Taylor is one of the contestants on this season of The Masked Singer. So much so, that Taylor’s name began trending on the social media platform.

The verified Twitter account for The Masked Singer shared a video of Firefly’s performance of “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan. Fans of the show instantly began guessing the face-covered insect was Teyana Taylor.

Host Nick Cannon asked the panelists for their prediction on Firefly’s real identity. Ken Jeong said, “I think all of us right now are thinking of iconic voices… I’m thinking this might be Alicia Keys.”

Jenny McCarthy thought Firefly might be stand-up comedian Aisha Tyler or R&B vocalist Monica. “Blurred Lines” hitmaker Robin Thicke added, “Whoever you are, you are one of the best singers we’ve had. Amazing.”

Season 7 of The Masked Singer premiered on March 9. Other current contestants include Cyclops, Ram, and Thingamabob. Jewel, as Queen of Hearts, won last season. The next episode of The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday, March 16.

Teyana Taylor has established herself as one of the premier R&B singer-songwriters of the last decade. Maxim‘s “Sexiest Woman Alive” for 2021 earned critical praise for 2014’s VII, 2018’s K.T.S.E., and 2020’s The Album. She also contributed to G.O.O.D. Music’s 2012 compilation Cruel Summer.