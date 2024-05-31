Tha Dogg Pound Reunites Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” Crew Snoop Dogg, Lady Of Rage & RBX

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 14-track effort serves as the duo’s first Death Row Records album since their 1995 debut, “Dogg Food.”

Daz Dillinger and Kurupt—collectively known as Tha Dogg Pound—returned with a new album called W.A.W.G. (We All We Got) on Friday (May 31).

The 14-track effort serves as the duo’s first Death Row Records album since their 1995 debut, Dogg Food. Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, contributes to roughly half of the songs on the album, making it a family affair. The final song, “Who Da Hardest?” features RBX, Snoop Dogg and The Lady of Rage, who contributed to Dr. Dre’s landmark debut, 1992’s The Chronic.

Overall, the project stays true to each artist’s West Coast gangsta rap roots, complete with clear nods to Parliament-Funkadelic. Some songs are slow (“Grown Up,” “The Weekend”), while others are certifiable bangers (“Favorite Color Blue,” “House Party”).

W.A.W.G. marks a significant moment in Tha Dogg Pound’s career, considering it’s their first collaboration with Snoop Dogg since their 2005 reunion.

In April, Daz Dillinger and Kurupt joined forces and dropped their single “Smoke Up” with Snoop Dogg to initiate the album rollout. Much like “Finesse” and “Bangin U Up,” the album was released on Gala Music, in addition to other major streaming platforms.

Prior to Tha Dogg Pound’s latest release, Snoop Dogg worked with Gala Music in 2022 during Super Bowl LIV in an effort to integrate a Web3 experience with a unique and immersive entertainment experience.

The result was their collaboration with Death Row Records, which manifested in the release of Snoop’s album, Bacc on Death Row (B.O.D.R.) on Gala’s platform. In addition to the release of the album, B.O.D.R. was also issued in the form of 25,000 exclusive NFT stash boxes.

As for W.A.W.G., check out the album below.