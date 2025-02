Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Alchemist has confirmed a new Mobb Deep album is in the works, with unreleased Prodigy verses and Nas officially involved in the project.

The Alchemist has given fans a long-awaited update on his long-rumored Mobb Deep album, revealing that the project is still in the works—and Nas is involved.

In a recent interview, the legendary producer confirmed that he’s sitting on unreleased tracks from the iconic Queensbridge duo. He also hinted at the possibility of adding Nas to the mix, fueling anticipation for the first official Mobb Deep project in over 10 years.

Alchemist opened up about the project during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club with 2 Chainz and Larry June while promoting their new joint album Life Is Beautiful.

“They did so much work, it was insane,” he began. “You could just peel back layers in Prodigy’s rhymes. He was ahead of his time.”

He continued, highlighting the group’s “unmatched” discography, praising his late friend and teasing the new album.

“P’s legend lives,” Alchemist declared. “He did more than the average person while he was here, and he even left behind a lot of stuff so we’re lucky enough to be working on a new Mobb Deep project.”

Alchemist confirmed he’s crafting the beats alongside Havoc with Nas on board too, revealing, “Nas is involved.”

Reflecting on Prodigy’s legacy, he added, “It feels great just to hear his voice again. We missed it. It’s a void not hearing his voice anymore.”

Alchemist announced that another Mobb Deep album is in the works with production from him and Havoc. Nas is also involved.pic.twitter.com/Ra8NRQbbQf — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) February 13, 2025

Alchemist and Havoc announced the new Mobb Depp project last year on Instagram.

“You already know where I’m at ALC Studios new Mobb Deep coming soon RIP Prodigy,” Havoc said in one video. “Y’all see Al in the background you already know what it is. Mobb Deep coming soon baby. Infinite!”

The Alchemist’s relationship with Mobb Deep dates back to the late 1990s when he first contributed to their 1999 album Murda Muzik. He would go on to produce iconic Mobb Deep tracks like “The Realest” and “Thug Muzik.”

Mobb Deep’s final album, The Infamous Mobb Deep, was released in 2014, three years before Prodigy’s untimely death in 2017.