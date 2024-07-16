The Alchemist & Havoc Confirm They’re Working On New Mobb Deep Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

This marks the release of new music from Mobb Deep for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Mobb Deep fans won’t have to go without new music much longer after The Alchemist and Havoc have revealed that they are working on a new project.

In a series of Instagram posts the dynamic collaborators both shared, the pair teased their work on new music, which they indicate is set to arrive soon. In one of the clips, Havoc can be seen vibing out in Alchemist’s home studio as the renowned producer allows his MPC to do its thing and pump out a spooky Griselda-type beat through the thunderous studio monitors.

In another clip, Havoc speaks directly to the camera and confirms the arrival of the new Mobb Deep LP while also paying homage to late rap legend and group member Prodigy.

“You already know where I’m at ALC Studios new Mobb Deep coming soon RIP Prodigy,” Havoc said in the clip. “Y’all see Al in the background you already know what it is. Mobb Deep coming soon baby. Infinite!”

Havoc joining forces with The Alchemist for the upcoming Mobb Deep album is particularly exciting, given their collaborative history. Mobb Deep first joined forces with Alchemist in the late 1990s, when the legendary Hip-Hop duo was seeking fresh production talent to complement their gritty sound.

Prodigy initially discovered The Alchemist’s work through mutual connections in the New York and was quickly impressed by his unique production style and sample-heavy beats. Soon after their connection, Mobb Deep invited The Alchemist to contribute to their 1999 album Murda Muzik. The Alchemist also produced other notable songs for the group such as “The Realest” and “Thug Muzik.”

There’s also the added context that this will be the first official Mobb Deep project in at least 10 years. Mobb Deep’s final album, The Infamous Mobb Deep, was released in 2014, marking the duo’s eighth studio effort. The double album featured guest appearances from artists such as Nas, The LOX, and Busta Rhymes, among others. The production was handled by a mix of established and up-and-coming producers, including Havoc, The Alchemist and Illm!nd.

Prodigy died in 2017 shortly after being hospitalized for complications related to sickle cell, leaving a remarkable void within the industry and culture at large.

