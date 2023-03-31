‘The Breakfast Club’ To Air On BET

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

BET and iHeartMedia announced a partnership that will bring The Breakfast Club starring DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God to BET programming.

A one-hour edition of The Breakfast Club will air Monday through Friday on the Paramount Global-owned BET and VH1 networks. The simulcast will begin broadcasting on Monday, April 17 at 9 am ET. Episodes will also be available to stream every Sunday on BET+.

Each episode will feature interviews with celebrities, politicians, or thought leaders. Additionally, viewers will get to see the program’s signature segments such as Front Page News, The Rumor Report, and Charlemagne Tha God’s Donkey of the Day.

“BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like Rap City and 106 & Park, that have shaped a generation,” says Charlamagne Tha God. “Those shows laid the foundation for The Breakfast Club to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition.”

DJ Envy also adds, “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to showcase The Breakfast Club on BET. I love what the new BET is doing!”

The Breakfast Club started as a morning radio show on New York City’s Power 105.1 with former co-host Angela Yee. It is now syndicated by Premiere Networks on more than 100 stations nationwide. Revolt televised The Breakfast Club from 2014 until 2021.

“We’re thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to bring The Breakfast Club and their unique brand of entertainment and cultural commentary to our audiences,” says Scott Mills, BET CEO and President.

Mills continues, “We recognize the show’s influence and popularity, and we are confident that the partnership will be meaningful to our viewers and to our partners. Hosts Charlamagne and DJ Envy are long-time members of the BET and Paramount family, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome The Breakfast Club home to BET.”