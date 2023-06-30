The Cash Money Legacy Continues: Lil Wayne Set To Receive BMI Icon Award 10 Years After Birdman And Slim  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne will receive the BMI Icon Award a decade after Cash Money founders Birdman and Slim scooped the same honor.

Lil Wayne is set to be honored with the BMI Icon Award at the 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.

The organization will award the Young Money Entertainment founder their highest honor, hailing Lil Wayne as “one of the most influential artists of all time.” The private ceremony will be held on September 6 at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach.

BMI vice president, creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton, said Lil Wayne is “synonymous” with Hip-Hop and shared their pride at naming him a BMI Icon.

Previous recipients of the honor include some of the biggest names in the genre. Among them are Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, The Jacksons, L.A. Reid, Babyface, Al Green, Isaac Hayes, James Brown, and Busta Rhymes.

Lil Wayne will receive the BMI Icon Award exactly ten years after Cash Money Records founders Birdman and Slim were given the same honor.

Although the five-time Grammy Award winner is set to become a BMI Icon with five No. 1 albums and multiple hit singles to his name, his icon status did nothing to help him clear one of his singles.

The “A Milli” hitmaker recently revealed his shock at learning he was unable to share one of his own songs on social media. During a recent appearance on the Hank vs. Wolf podcast, Weezy recalled posting a video of him and his friends doing a few skateboard tricks backed by one of his tracks.

However, the post was blocked, and Wayne was told he couldn’t share the song without clearing it first. “Clear what?” Lil Wayne questioned. “That’s me!”