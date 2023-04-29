The D.O.C. Says “An Unnamed Company” Is Trying To Stop People From “The DOC” Documentary

The D.O.C. premiered his documentary, The DOC, at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2022. However, it has yet to see a wider release. Those lucky enough to have seen the film were privy to a deep dive into the life of Tracy Lynn Curry whose rap career was cut short following a near-fatal car […]

The D.O.C. premiered his documentary, The DOC, at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2022. However, it has yet to see a wider release. Those lucky enough to have seen the film were privy to a deep dive into the life of Tracy Lynn Curry whose rap career was cut short following a near-fatal car crash in 1989. Special guest appearances included Erykah Badu, mother to his daughter Puma, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube. But evidently, there’s some powers that be who are making it difficult for fans to see the film.

On Friday (April 28), The D.O.C. was asked via Twitter, “Do you know when this bad boy is going to drop? And which platform will it be on? This is something I can’t wait to watch.” The D.O.C. replied, “There is an unnamed company trying to keep you from seeing it.”

There is an unnamed company trying to keep you from seeing it. https://t.co/ZjHCbJf1wn — D.O.C (@WESTCOASTDOC) April 28, 2023

The D.O.C. fired off several tweets about the film. When another fan asked about its impending arrival, the Dallas native replied, “Dates in flux because the company is trying to do me dirty.” He added, “Best documentary of the year and I’m not BSing. I have not met one person not blown away. Doesn’t matter race, age, music preference or stage of life. It moves everyone. But there is an UNNAMED company trying to keep it from you!!!”

Dates in flux because the company is trying to do me dirty. https://t.co/l55VmHCjGY — D.O.C (@WESTCOASTDOC) April 28, 2023

Speaking to AllHipHop, The D.O.C. could confirm the film would be out this summer but couldn’t get into specifics.

“I’ve been doing business with these people and Hollywood has never been the easiest place to do business,” he said. “But because this means so much to me and the messaging behind it is so important, I gotta make sure it’s right. I’m not going to allow anybody to take advantage of this film in any shape, form or fashion because I feel like it’s purposeful. I’m gonna stand on my rock until they do what they’re supposed to do by it, which feels kind of close.”

Directed by Dave Caplan, The DOC struggles with deciding whether he’ll undergo an experimental surgery that could restore his voice. The D.O.C. was mum on what he decided but said an alternate version of the film will reveal the outcome.