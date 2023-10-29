The D.O.C. Says Powers That Be Behind His Documentary Are “Still Playing Games”

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022 but has been tied up in red tape ever since.

The D.O.C. has delivered an update on his highly anticipated documentary, The DOC. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022 but has been tied up in red tape ever since. The Dallas-born gangsta rap legend has been vocal about his frustrations with the situation over the last several months but continues to look at the bright side. On Friday (October 27), The D.O.C. responded to a fan’s inquiry about the film via Twitter. He replied, “These people still playing games with me in the year of Hip Hop, but it’s a G.O.D thing not a D.O.C thing so they can’t win. They only making the splash bigger. It’s coming.”

These people still playing games with me in the year of Hip Hop, but it’s a G.O.D thing not a D.O.C thing so they can’t win. They only making the splash bigger. It’s coming https://t.co/YZ0owjeCyA — D.O.C (@WESTCOASTDOC) October 27, 2023

Directed by Dave Caplan, The DOC goes into vivid detail about the man born Tracy Curry. As the IMDb description explains, “Thirty years after losing his voice in a horrific car accident, rap legend The D.O.C. considers dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his voice at long last, as he recounts his life story.”

It all began in 1989 when The D.O.C. was on top of the world. Having just released his debut album, No One Can Do It Better, three months prior, he was admittedly in celebration mode. After leaving a party one night in Los Angeles, The D.O.C. was “high as a kite” when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the side of the freeway. Without the aid of a seatbelt, he flew out of the rear window and slammed face-first into a tree. His injuries required 21 hours of plastic surgery and more than two weeks in the hospital. When he awoke, he realized he couldn’t speak, a devastating feeling for anyone but especially a rapper.

“The night of the accident, it was like a 24-hour period where I had tried both cocaine and ecstasy,” he said in a 2022 interview with me. “And then it just quit working when I was driving home.” When asked if he wished the officers would have hauled him off to jail, he replied, “I did that for about 30 years. But here recently, I understand that those officers were just a part of that time. Had they taken me to jail, I wouldn’t be here where I am right now today. Now, I have insight into an understanding that allows me to help a lot of other people who are in that same space.”

The D.O.C. endure a period where he was gravely depressed and using substances to numb his pain. But with that in the rearview, he’s focused on his latest chapter. Earlier this year, The D.O.C. teamed up with The Codefendants—NOFX’s Fat Mike, Ceschi Ramos and Sam King—for the single “Fast Ones,” which included The D.O.C.’s first verse in decades. He had a chance to perform the song live at Fat Mike’s annual Punk in Drublic Festival, a feeling he essentially equated to heaven on earth.

The sky’s the limit for the talented songwriter, who’s also been back in the studio with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Fans will just have to see what his next move is.