The Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour Due To COVID-19

The Fugees reunion tour has been canceled.

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras announced the cancellation via social media on Friday (January 21). The Fugees cited COVID-19 concerns as the main reason for calling off the tour, but Pras is facing a possible prison sentence for his alleged role in a back-channel lobbying campaign.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” The Fugees wrote. “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe. An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

Last September, The Fugees reunited for a show in New York City. The event was supposed to lead into a tour, which was scheduled to begin in November 2021.

The Fugees postponed their reunion tour in October. The group said it wanted cities to be fully open, allowing them to perform for as many fans as possible. But instead of rescheduling a new start date in 2022, The Fugees opted to cancel the entire tour.

“We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York with that rare live moment,” they said. “If opportunity, public safety and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all your love and support throughout the years.”