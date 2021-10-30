The Fugees Postpone Reunion Tour Until 2022

The Fugees reunion tour, which was supposed to begin in November, has been postponed until 2022 with plans of adding more cities.

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras have postponed their 25th anniversary tour until 2022. The trio explained the delay in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible,” the group announced via social media.

The postponement may be disappointing for fans, but The Fugees intend to expand the reach of their tour. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras will perform in more cities as part of the rescheduled slate of shows.

“With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates!” they declared. “Full details coming soon along with some SPECIAL announcements!”

The Fugees 25th anniversary tour was supposed to begin in Chicago on November 2. The three artists were going to spend November touring the United States, performing in cities such as Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, D.C.

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras were also scheduled to perform overseas in December. The Fugees had shows booked in Paris, London, Nigeria and Ghana.

The Fugees officially reunited in September for a special pop-up show in New York City. The event and upcoming tour are a celebration of the triumvirate’s classic album The Score, which was released in 1996.