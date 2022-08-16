The Game Celebrates Drillmatic: “The Best Rap Album Out” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Game thanked his fans for supporting the album, which he maintains is better than any other Hip-Hop project this year.

The Game dropped his highly anticipated album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind on Friday (Aug. 12) after several delays.

While fans are still waiting to see if Eminem will respond to “The Black Slim Shady,” the Compton rapper has nothing but gratitude for supporters of the album. He took to Instagram Live to chop it up with his followers and show his fans love.

“Everybody that supported the album,” he said to the camera, “everybody that showed me love with this Drillmatic s###… Everybody that’s bumping it, sending me your favorite songs, posting it on your story, that s### means a lot to me.”

The Game then continued and applauded himself for his longevity in the industry. “It’s dope to be 20 years in… and still get the love and the support from my day one fans and everybody in the world.”

He also suggested anyone who hasn’t listened yet check out the project. “I promise you it’s the best rap album out right now,” The Game added. “Probably the best full album out, I ain’t gone even lie.” He captioned the post, “Sunday Love 🖤” check it out below.

The 31-track, feature-packed Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind includes assists from some of Hip-Hop’s heavyweights. Kanye West featured on “Eazy” and also on “Fortunate” with Dreezy and CHILLER and pulled up to the release party to perform with The Game. Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, NBA Youngboy, A$AP Rocky, and Big Sean also make appearances.

Nipsey Hussle Removed From Drillmatic

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Wack 100 called out Nipsey Hussle’s brother Blacc Sam over sample clearance issues. Wack claimed Sam nixed “World Tours,” The Game’s collab with Nip, shortly after the project was released.

“I got an email from my attorney, at about 7:30, an hour and a half before it dropped. Nipsey’s brother put in a demand for it to be pulled,” Wack revealed on Clubhouse. Read the full story here on AllHipHop.com.