The Game Claps Back At Social Media User For Saying He’s Too Old For Internet Jokes

The 43-year-old MC has a few words for an online critic.

Jayceon “The Game” Taylor established himself as a noted West Coast MC with projects like 2005’s The Documentary. The Californian also makes headlines for sharing his thoughts on social media.

One of The Game’s recent Instagram Story posts kicked off a back-and-forth online. A screenshot uploaded by Hollywood Unlocked set the outlet’s IG comment section ablaze with takes.

“Ladies, Zelle him $6,500 if you love him. He deserves to be spoiled too,” wrote the former Dr. Dre protégé. An Instagram user named Shawn Allen replied, “Mind you, Game is 50 years old and on the internet talking like this.”

Game then clapped back at Shawn Allen. The Hip-Hop veteran commented, “I’m 43 b#### n#### [and] it was a joke in my story reposted from Justin Laboy… get ya panties out ya cheeks.”

In response, Shawn Allen took to his own Instagram Story to call the rapper a “disgrace.” Allen also reposted several screenshots of Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram post about The Game’s clapback directed at him.

While The Game has time to address haters on social media, he also continues to release new music after twenty years in the industry. Game recently teamed up with The Dean for the “Angel” single. 2023 has also seen Jayceon work with G##### and Duece Uno.

The Game’s most recent studio album, Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind, hit DSPs in August 2022. That project hosted the controversial “Eazy” track with Kanye West. Drillmatic debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart with 25,000 album-equivalent units.