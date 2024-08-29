EXCLUSIVE: The Game Hunted Down By Private Investigator In Priscilla Rainey Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Game lost a $7 million lawsuit to “She’s Got Game” contestant Priscilla Rainey, who accused him of sexual battery.

A private investigator tracked down The Game in his legal dispute with Priscilla Rainey, a contestant from his VH1 reality show She’s Got Game. A P.I. named Robert Sedillo Jr. told a California court he served The Game with multiple documents in a proof of service filing obtained by AllHipHop.

Sedillo served The Game with an order regarding the proposed sale of a dwelling, a notice of a hearing for a right to a homestead exemption and other documents on August 22. Rainey enlisted Sedillo to help her collect a $7 million judgment from The Game.

Rainey sued The Game for sexual battery in 2015. Rainey accused the rapper of reaching his hand inside her dress and rubbing her private parts during an off-camera date.

A jury awarded roughly $7 million to Rainey in 2016. The Game claimed he would never pay her.

“Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s###!” he wrote on Instagram in 2016. “Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her.”

He continued, “She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show & was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her & made her lil wee wee hard so she did what all chicks like her do when life gives them no other options…. They sue you!”

AllHipHop previously reported Rainey’s bid to seize The Game’s Calabasas home in her debt collection efforts. The Game is scheduled to appear in court to argue against the potential sale of his house on October 7.