The Game‘s sexual assault accuser, Priscilla Rainey, refuses to give up. For the past few years, she’s been relentlessly trying to collect the roughly $7 million judgement that was awarded to her in the case. Now, she’s taking it up a notch and coming after his home.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Game is expected in court on October 7 in Los Angeles in order to explain why his Calabasas mansion shouldn’t be sold to satisfy the debt. The order was signed by United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi on Wednesday (August 7).

Last month, Rainey served The Game and his manager, Wack 100, in hopes of seizing his Calabasas property. A process server sent a notice of levy, writ of execution and more to The Game and Wack 100 on Rainey’s behalf in June. Both men were listed at the same address. Rainey accused The Game of transferring his home’s deed to Wack 100 to prevent her from seizing it.

AllHipHop previously reported on Rainey subpoenaing The Game’s kids’ school district for proof of residence and attendance records in her collection efforts. She already seized his publishing and label.

Rainey, a contestant on The Game’s VH1 reality show She’s Got Game, initially sued him in 2015, alleging sexual battery. A jury awarded her roughly $7 million in 2016 after he didn’t show up to court. The Game claimed he would never pay the debt.

“Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s###!” he wrote on Instagram in 2016. “Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her.

“She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show & was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her & made her lil wee wee hard so she did what all chicks like her do when life gives them no other options…. They sue you!”

An appeals court rejected The Game’s request for a new trial. Rainey sued him again over his refusal to pay the $7 million judgment. She won the suit last year.

Meanwhile, The Game is working on his next album, Documentary III. The same day the order was signed, he posted an Instagram photo of himself in the studio, confirming production had officially begun.