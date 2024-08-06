The Game Announces “The Documentary 3” Plans: “It’s Gonna Be Tough”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Game is creating new music and has confirmed he’s working on The Documentary 3, almost 20 years after the original.

The Game is gearing up for a special celebration to mark the 20-year anniversary of his first major label release by dropping The Documentary 3.

The Compton native let news of his upcoming album slip during a recent interview on the Tacos & Shawarma podcast. “I’m definitely gonna start the new album and I ain’t told anybody that,” The Game revealed. “But yeah, The Documentary 3, I’m gonna go in hard. ”

The Game continued, announcing, “I’ma drop it the same day that the other one dropped.” He added, “I’m up for the challenge. It’s gonna be tough.”

The Documentary arrived via Dr. Dre‘s Aftermath Entertainment and 50 Cent‘s G-Unit Records back on January 18, 2005. According to The Game, fans can expect The Documentary 3 to land on the same date in 2025.

The Game first hinted he was working on The Documentary 3 during an Instagram Live earlier this year. He teased the project while addressing his absence from Kendrick Lamar’s epic The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert.

“We coming up on the 20th muthafuckin anniversary of The Documentary,” he shared. “I’m about to start putting in work on The Documentary 3 and I’ma give that s### to my fans.”

The Game made headlines during the Drake and K. Dot battle for attempting to rehash his beef with Rick Ross. However, Rozay refused to bite and then trolled The Game over his legal struggles. The pair exchanged jabs on social media before The West Coast rapper accused The MMG honcho of reporting him to Instagram.