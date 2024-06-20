The Game’s Absence From Kendrick Lamar Concert Causes Online Stir 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Game was notably absent from Kendrick Lamar’s Ken & Friends concert despite K. Dot inviting a host of West Coast representatives.

The Game is trending after fans reacted to his absence from Kendrick Lamar’s spectacular Juneteenth concert.

On Wednesday evening (June 19) K. Dot put on a dazzling show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. The anticipation was high for The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert, but Lamar exceeded expectations with a show that left fans claiming K. Dot “unified” the West Coast.

The entire West Coast united on stage for the finale of Kendrick Lamar & Friends The Pop Out pic.twitter.com/9Y36quV8hm — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) June 20, 2024

Lamar put on for his region after Drake taunted him with AI verses from West Coast legends Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur. The OVO boss even claimed to “get more love in the city that you from” in his “Push Ups” freestyle. However, Lamar shut down that talk at his concert.

“Oh, so y’all ain’t gone let nobody disrespect the West Coast, huh?” K. Dot said to the crowd before launching into another “Not Like Us” performance. “Y’all aint gone let anybody mock or imitate our legends, huh?”

“Y’all ain’t gonna let anyone disrespect the West Coast or mock our legends” -Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/iz6w01UrZt — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 20, 2024

The Game Fans React

However, with all the West Coast representatives on hand, The Games fans were left wondering why he wasn’t involved in Kendrick Lamar’s celebrations.

“How does The Game seemingly always end up on the outside looking in of big West Coast moments?” one person questioned.

How does The Game seemingly always end up on the outside looking in of big West Coast moments? — NICK LOVE (@NickLoveATL) June 20, 2024

“The Game being left out of these major west coast moments should be a lesson for a lot of folks about the energy they put in the world,” another user remarked.

Although The Game hasn’t said anything about The Pop Out — Ken & Friends apparent snub, he was vocal about being left out of the West Coast celebration that was the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“The real reason I wasn’t on the Super Bowl is because I’m not a ‘safe’ artist,” he said. “You don’t know what Game gon’ do when he get up there.”

Nonetheless, his absence from the Ken & Friends concert caused a stir. Check out some other reactions below.

The Game watching the Kendrick Lamar concert



pic.twitter.com/6fC1mmGY7K — Lance woods (@SirLanceWoods) June 20, 2024

The Game is writing 10,000 bars right now in this moment. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 20, 2024

Meanwhile, The Game on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ZWVAlz92nW — Scenario Jenkins (@tryna_be_famous) June 20, 2024

Kendrick Lamar & Friends "The Pop Out" brought out the ENTIRE West Coast:



Ken & Friends

Jay Rock

Ab-Soul

ScHoolBoy Q

Dr. Dre



Mustard & Friends

310babii

Blxst

Ty Dolla Sign

Dom Kennedy

Steve Lacy

Tyler, the Creator

Roddy Ricch

YG



DJ Hed & Friends

Remble

Ray Vaughn

CUZZOSx5… pic.twitter.com/6JXKFsMTIe — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) June 20, 2024

The Game is the biggest loser out of all of this. No invite …. Thats what he get for dickriding — DJReggieReg #OneHellOfALife (@ReggieRegSW) June 20, 2024