The Game Calls Out Dr. Dre For Not Including More West Coast Artists On Super Bowl Halftime Show 

The Game is “hurt” that he and other California artists were left out of the performance: “They went with the ‘safe’ artists,” he claimed.

The Game has opened up about how it felt to be left out of Dr. Dre’s lineup at the iconic L.A.-based Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year.

The legendary producer assembled an all-star cast for the 12-minute set, including West Coast artists Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. During a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, The Game, whose 2005 debut album The Documentary was produced by Dr. Dre, explained how he felt to be left out by his fellow Compton spitter.

While he was disappointed not to be included in the lineup, The Game was “hurt” Dre didn’t include more L.A.-based performers in the historic show. He believes the West Coast legend should have put on for the artists in his city instead of bringing in performers from elsewhere, no matter how iconic.

“Outside of myself, I also think that YG should’ve been on the Super Bowl,” The Game began. “If it was a New York Super Bowl you might’ve saw JAY-Z, you might’ve saw Nas, you might’ve saw Mary J. and Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys….Snoop is an icon, Dre is an icon, Em is an icon — but Em is not from L.A., 50 is not from L.A.”

The Game Says “I’m Not A Safe Artist”

Furthermore, according to The Game, it wouldn’t have happened in another city.” I’m not taking away from the fact that they were on the Super Bowl, but L.A. n##### wouldn’t have been on a Detroit Super Bowl or New York Super Bowl. It just wouldn’t have happened. I was hurt by that,” he added.

The Compton rapper also had something to say about why he was not included in the show. “The real reason I wasn’t on the Super Bowl is because I’m not a ‘safe’ artist….You don’t know what Game gon’ do when he get up there.”

The Game continued: “They went with the ‘safe’ artists. Snoop Dogg was there because Snoop Dogg is safe, and he a legend. My grandmother knows Snoop! And so do my children.”

However, while The Game claims he’s not bothered by the snub, he wishes Dre explained the situation to him personally. “I feel like Dre should’ve called and said why. I would’ve understood that because I talk to Dre often.”

He added, “I just know if I was Dre and he was Game, he would’ve been up there. That’s just it, it’s L.A. And I am L.A. I’m in the streets.”

Nonetheless, The Game maintains he’s no longer bothered by it. Ultimately he dubbed the show “a win for our culture as a whole.” Check out the episode below.