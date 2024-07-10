The Game & Rick Ross Beef Erupts Over Potential House Seizure

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Priscilla Rainey is trying to seize The Game’s home to satisfy a $7 million judgment in a lawsuit, much to the delight of Rick Ross.

Rick Ross antagonized The Game by sharing AllHipHop’s report on Priscilla Rainey’s efforts to seize the West Coast rapper’s home. The Game fired back at Rozay in an Instagram direct message on Wednesday (July 10).

“Even if I lost my house, which I’m not.. you still gone be a fat b#### n####!!!!!” The Game wrote to Ross. “That Ozempic gone kill you before the twinkies do hoe ass n####.”

The Game posted their DMs on Instagram Stories.

“Since we @’n n#####,” he wrote. “Here you got b####!!! @richforever.”

Ross responded on Instagram Stories. He celebrated The Game’s legal issues with Rainey.

“One thing, man, if your money ain’t right, man, you gotta plan years and years and years and years and years ahead,” Ross said in a video. “That’s why you hustle, right? You hustle hard, you hustle wise. Can’t be an emotional square lame n#### ‘cause n##### is gonna sit back and toast. Toast! I mean they can’t wait to toast to your demise.”

Rainey won a sexual battery lawsuit against The Game, but she struggled to collect a $7 million judgment. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, she sent The Game a notice of levy on his Calabasas home as she continued trying to collect the debt.

Ross and The Game started feuding when the latter started trolling Rozay on social media in May. The online attacks led to The Game releasing a diss track titled “Freeway’s Revenge.”

“Cut open his stomach and stuff bricks in it/Put his body on a scale like there’s fish in it/I can see a b#### in him/$20 million home renovation, just to slit your wrists in it/Suicide, it’s a suicide, rip apart the Maybach, I know the truth’s inside/You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack/Akademiks, get this n#### Ozempic starter pack,” he rapped.

Ross never responded with a diss track of his own. He claimed The Game was “starving” for beef.